Odisha BJP supports extended lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has extended full support to the State Government’s decision to continue COVID-19 lockdown till April 30. Welcoming the decision taken at the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi called upon the people of Odisha to stay at home and observe social distancing norms by wearing mask when venturing out.“I thank the Chief Minister for his decision to extend the lockdown period till April 30. This is a welcome step and no one should take the virus lightly,” Sarangi tweeted.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda tweeted, “We appeal people to abide by the lockdown rules and also urge the government to look into hardships faced by public during the period.” State BJP president Samir Mohanty also appealed people to accept the challenges as there is no other alternative to defeat the deadly virus.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the Government should learn from its experience and take corrective measures how to alleviate the problems of people, especially marginalised sections who were hit hard by the lockdown. Expressing concern over huge rabi crop loss, Patnaik advised the Government to come to the rescue of farmers by waiving off crop loans and provide all assistance for the ensuing kharif cultivation.

State secretary of CPI(M) Ali Kishore Patnaik has urged the Government to announce a special package for daily wagers for the extended lockdown period. Apart from free food grains, each of the ration card holders should be given financial assistance of `5,000, he added.