By making masks, Odisha jail inmates join fight against coronavirus

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The COVID-19 crisis has been bringing out the best in people including those lodged in prisons. Inmates of Baripada Circle Jail have joined the fight against coronavirus by making masks for distribution among inmates of shelter houses and old age homes.

The jail officials have been assisting the inmates in sewing masks. Baripada Circle Jail Superintendent Pradipta Kumar Behera said as many as eight inmates are engaged in stitching masks inside the jail.

More than 700 masks have been distributed among the inmates and those living in shelter houses and old age homes.

The initiative was taken with permission from DG, Prisons. All inmates in the prison are required to wear masks as a precautionary measure. Behera said the inmates are ready to stitch masks for the district administration too.

The inmates are also trained in stitching clothes made of cotton, which are sold from a store in front of the prison.

However, the shop has been closed for the last 15 days and the trained inmates are engaged in making masks.