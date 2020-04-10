COVID-19: Doorstep screening begins in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam administration on Thursday launched door-to-door screening exercise to ascertain health status of people in view of COVID-19. On the first day, at least one lakh people of 2800 villages were screened. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange launched the initiative from Hinjili block.

Four-member teams comprising a health worker, a teacher, an anganwadi and an ASHA worker have started conducting household surveys to find out if anyone suffers from symptoms of coronavirus or has a travel history.Kulange said 3000 teams have been formed to complete the humongous exercise in three days. The teams will conduct health screening of 40 lakh members of seven lakh families in the district.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 hotspot tag was withdrawn from Lalmenta under Chikiti block on Thursday as none of the returnees of the village was found having any symptom. At least 233 migrant labourers had returned to the village from Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar following which it was notified as hotspot and sealed.Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb said all the returnees and their 150 relatives were screened twice and none was found having any symptom. But all of them have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

‘No mask no commodity’

At a meeting in the evening, Collector asked retailers to hang ‘no mask no commodity’ boards outside their shops from Friday. He said wearing of masks has been made mandatory and asked retailers not to sell anything to anyone not wearing a mask This apart, officials concerned were directed to install CCTVs at all entry points of Ganjam district. The Collector said magistrate level officials will be deployed in the entry points to check all vehicles entering the district. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities are allowed to enter and if any vehicle is found carrying people, it will be seized and its driver arrested.