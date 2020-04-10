STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Humanity on display in Puri

Several NGOs and Government functionaries have come forward to assist the poor in the town.

RPF personnel serving food to the poor near Puri railway station | Express

By Express News Service

Volunteers  of Puri Seva Samiti (PSS), founded by social worker and reformer Gopabandhu Das in 1912, have been feeding the poor, elderly and the sick across the town. The samiti has been distributing cooked food among the needy since 2012 in collaboration with Amita Memorial Trust, founded by Dr Sabyasachi Pattanaik. The number of volunteers working for the samiti has gone up from 22 to more than 200. The social organisation has been receiving financial assistance from its own members and general public, said PSS secretary Ipsit Kumar Pratihari.

This apart, personnel of Railway Protection Force led by Inspector Anil Singh have been serving cooked food to 200 people in the town daily.Several Good Samaritans are feeding monkeys of Sri Jagannath Temple, who depended on offerings by devotees. There are also those who feed stray dogs and cattle daily.

The district administration has been serving food to over 4,000 from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, stranded in the town. They have been housed in eight temporary camps. Meanwhile, the Collector has ordered closure of all Jagaghars (traditional schools of martial arts) in the town as a precautionary measure.

