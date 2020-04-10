STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown violation: Orissa HC directs state government to release seized bikes

The Court ruled that there should not be a complete ban on movement of two-wheelers until any particular and proper arrangement are brought in the matter of availability of essentials.

Published: 10th April 2020

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Pushkar V, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to release the two-wheelers seized from lockdown violators on receiving undertaking from the owners. The Court ruled that complete ban on movement of two-wheelers in absence of a system for making essential commodities available at a walkable distance will further add to the miseries of people.

The Court was hearing a PIL filed by former secretary of High Court Bar Association Bijay Kumar Ragada. The Court ruled that there should not be a complete ban on movement of two-wheelers until any particular and proper arrangement are brought in the matter of availability of essentials like groceries, vegetables and medicines within walkable distance for the people.

“In the meantime, it is directed that vehicles already seized shall be released by obtaining undertaking from owners that he/she shall not utilise the same any further,” the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice Biswanath Rath said in its order.

“Such vehicle shall be released at least thrice without imposing fine and only on above undertaking. Such practice may continue at least till Government comes up with proper guideline and mechanism for making available of useful commodities within walkable distance,” the bench directed.

The Court observed that “a precarious condition” was prevailing in the State with many people including senior citizens, women and persons unable to ride cycle being forced to move to particular areas for procuring vegetables, medicines and other such usable items.

“We hope and trust that the Government in appropriate department and the DG of Police will look into this from the humanitarian approach and angle,” the bench said in its order.The Court, however, clarified that its observations and direction “may not be construed to be a complete lifting of ban”.

