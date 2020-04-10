Odisha effects five-fold hike in COVID-19 contingency fund

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As COVID-19 pandemic has emerged the biggest challenge before the State, the Government on Thursday decided to increase corpus of contingency fund to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 400 crore in public interest, to meet the urgent and emergent needs for containment, management and preventive measures.A proposal to this effect was approved at the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. An ordinance will soon be promulgated as the Assembly is not in session.

The Cabinet also approved the ordinance promulgated by the Government to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 with provision of imprisonment up to two years for those who violate the regulations.

Chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said as per the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, anybody who disobeys any regulation or order made under the principal Act is liable for imprisonment up to two years or with fine up to Rs 10,000 or both. Every offence under this Act will not be cognisable and bailable.

Official sources said the amended provisions replace Section 3 of the main Act, which stated violating the law invites imprisonment for maximum six months and Rs 1,000 fine. Procurement of goods, services, and equipment for prevention and control of the epidemic disease have been brought under the purview of the amended provision which was not included in the 1897 Act.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Government had, last month, implemented Odisha COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, using the main Act. With this ordinance, the enforcement agencies will be able to book violators of orders made under the Epidemic Disease Act. The amended COVID-19, 2020 regulations provides penalty for not wearing masks in public places.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy told mediapersons that officers have been designated for enforcing and collecting the fines, which will be Rs 200 each for the first three instances and Rs 500 each beyond that.