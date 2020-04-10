Odisha requests Centre to provide relief to discoms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With power distribution companies facing twin problems of low demand and fall in revenue collection due to shutting down of several units during lockdown period, the State Government has requested the Centre to extend financial package to the power sector reeling under an unforeseen disaster.

Flagging eight areas that need attention, the Government requested the Ministry of Power to advise central power generating companies (Gencos) and transmission companies (Transcos) for uninterrupted power supply without resorting to coercive means for recovering dues for six months.

“This extraordinary situation demands extraordinary approach on all fronts, including power sector. There are lots of demands from the public as well as industry bodies to grant relief in electricity tariff for their survival and am sure, similar requests must be flooding from other states,” said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

In a letter to Union Power Secretary Sanjeev Sahai, the Chief Secretary requested for waiver of day ahead payment to central Gencos in lieu of letter of credit for six months.

As the State’s obligation to pay for power cost within 45 days of presentation of the bill remained unchanged, Tripathy said the State should have the flexibility to pay monthly bill as per the tariff regulation of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

Asking for 50 per cent (pc) reduction in inter-state transmission charges for 2020-21 or at least six months, Tripathy said reduction of delayed payment surcharge to generator and transmission licensees from 18 pc to 12 pc for three months till June 30 is much higher than the cost of loans taken by Gencos and transmission companies. “Any higher charges by CPSUs will be profiteering at this time of disaster,” the letter said.

Reiterating its demand for de-allocation of costly power from central generating stations of NTPC like Barh-I and Kanti STPS, Tripathy said the State’s request for complete surrender of power from these stations should be considered. He has further requested to reduce the fixed charges levied on the power purchased from central power station by 50 pc and the same be recovered in the annual tariff in next five years.

Asking for reduction of coal price, the Government said, “Standard pricing of coal needs to be discontinued now and coal companies need to declare their price based on cost of production, excluding capital cost.”

“Necessary instructions be issued to coal companies and Railways to supply and transport coal without advance payment for 2020-21,” the letter said.