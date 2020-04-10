STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court allows hearings via video conferencing

The Court also launched e-filing system for litigants who can now submit their petitions and legal papers from any place online.

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lawyers and litigants can now appear from their home or office through video conferencing applications like Zoom, Vidyo or WhatsApp video calling facility for hearing of their cases by the Orissa High Court.

The facility was launched under the Orissa High Court e-filing and Video Conferencing Scheme-2020 on Friday in view of exigency caused by Covid-19. Hardware-based video conferencing system has also been installed in the High Court for those who are unable to make arrangements for appearing before the court through video conferencing applications.

“In the event any advocate or party chooses to appear through video conferencing system installed on the court premises, he/she is expected to make specific request in that regard while submitting his memo for listing,” the scheme specified.

The Court also launched e-filing system for litigants who can now submit their petitions and legal papers from any place online.In a notice, Deputy Registrar (Judicial) SK Mishra said the scheme was formulated as per Supreme Court direction for e-filing of cases and hearing of cases by video conferencing in High Court and with regard to ancillary matters, in order to effectively ensure access to justice having due regard to requirements of public safety in the prevailing circumstances.

Hard copy of e-filed cases will have to be submitted along with requisite court fees within seven days after the normal work resumes.According to scheme statement of object and reason issued by Orissa High Court, the Supreme Court had authorised High Courts to take all measures to reduce physical presence of stakeholders of judicial system within court premises and secure functioning of courts in consonance with social distancing guidelines and best public health practices.

The HC has been hearing urgent matters through video conferencing since it suspended functioning due to lockdown. Litigants were allowed to file petitions via e-mail for urgent hearings through video conferencing.

