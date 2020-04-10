STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PDS dealers throw social distancing norms to wind

Despite instruction for delivery of PDS commodities at doorstep of beneficiaries, several dealers are found indulging in distributing rations at their retail outlets.

People violating social distancing norm at a retail outlet in Mahanga | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Public Distribution System (PDS) retail outlets in rural areas of Cuttack district have turned into major points of social distancing violation as dealers are blatantly flouting the home delivery order of the State Government.

Despite instruction for delivery of PDS commodities at doorstep of beneficiaries, several dealers are found indulging in distributing rations at their retail outlets. There was no sign of any circle or square outside the outlets to keep social distance among the beneficiaries.On Thursday, police found a large number of people gathered at PDS retail outlets in Salepur, Mahanga and Nischintakoli blocks and initiated step to disperse the crowd.

As per reports, under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and the Odisha COVID-19 Regulation-2020, the Government had directed all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Executive Officers of ULBs for home delivery of pension and PDS to beneficiaries.It also asked the authorities concerned to make arrangements keeping the social distancing guidelines in mind. They were also advised to utilise field staff of various departments if necessitated.

Though PRI members have ensured home delivery of pension, most PDS dealers are distributing rations at their retail outlets in gross violation of the Government order. As a result, beneficiaries are found crowding around the retail shops to collect their subsidised food grains.

“How can we go inside villages and provide rations to the beneficiaries at their doorstep as most of the localities have been sealed by unauthorised barricades by locals”,” asked some dealers on condition of anonymity.

A senior Civil Supply Officer of the district said all the dealers have been instructed to provide rations at beneficiaries’ doorstep. If there is any problem, they have also been advised to take necessary measures to maintain social distancing, he added.

