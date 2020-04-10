Ration supply makes social distancing irrational in Odisha

By Express News Service

Only 25 pc NFSA beneficiaries have received the financial aid and ration so far

Social distancing while packing and distributing PDS rice was causing the delay

There are 3,61,878 NFSA beneficiaries in the district

JEYPORE/JAGATSINGHPUR: Social distancing has delayed distribution of PDS commodities and cash support of Rs 1000 in various areas of Koraput district. The State Government had announced Rs 1000 as COVID-19 assistance and advance release of ration for the first quarter period of April -June to all eligible National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in State.

In Koraput, however, only 25 per cent of beneficiaries have received the financial aid and ration so far. Till date, rice and money has been provided to 89,140 families.Officials of the Civil Supply department said that ensuring social distancing while packing and distributing PDS rice was causing the delay. As many as 3,61,878 NFSA beneficiaries spread across 240 gram panchayats and 87 municipality wards are set to receive the cash and food grains.

“The distribution is slow but there is nothing we can do about it now. We are trying our best to deliver the aid to the needy at the earliest”, said District Civil Supply Officer, Tularam Nayak.On the other hand, social distancing has gone for a toss at PDS distribution centres in Naugaon block of Jagatsinghpur. Although the district administration has been creating awareness on the need of maintaining social distance to check spread of coronavirus, there seem to be no takers. Many of the retailers have not drawn circles to keep people at least 2 metres away from each other at the distribution centres.

On Thursday, beneficiaries of Rohia panchayat under the block turned up in large numbers to collect the ration and did not maintain safe distance. Sarpanch of the panchayat, Siba Prasad Nayak said since the retailer started distributing ration without prior information, people crowded the distribution centre.