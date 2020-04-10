STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ration supply makes social distancing irrational in Odisha

In Koraput, however, only 25 per cent of beneficiaries have received the financial aid and ration so far.

Published: 10th April 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

People collecting ration from a PDS distribution centre at Naugaon in Jagatsinghpur I Express

By Express News Service
  • Only 25 pc NFSA beneficiaries have received the financial aid and ration so far
  • Social distancing while packing and distributing PDS rice was causing the delay
  • There are 3,61,878 NFSA beneficiaries in the district

JEYPORE/JAGATSINGHPUR: Social distancing has delayed distribution of PDS commodities and cash support of Rs 1000 in various areas of Koraput district. The State Government had announced Rs 1000 as COVID-19 assistance and advance release of ration for the first quarter period of April -June to all eligible National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in State.

In Koraput, however, only 25 per cent of beneficiaries have received the financial aid and ration so far. Till date, rice and money has been provided to 89,140 families.Officials of the Civil Supply department said that ensuring social distancing while packing and distributing PDS rice was causing the delay. As many as 3,61,878 NFSA beneficiaries spread across 240 gram panchayats and 87 municipality wards are set to receive the cash and food grains.

“The distribution is slow but there is nothing we can do about it now. We are trying our best to deliver the aid to the needy at the earliest”, said District Civil Supply Officer, Tularam Nayak.On the other hand, social distancing has gone for a toss at PDS distribution centres in Naugaon block of Jagatsinghpur. Although the district administration has been creating awareness on the need of maintaining social distance to check spread of coronavirus, there seem to be no takers. Many of the retailers have not drawn circles to keep people at least 2 metres away from each other at the distribution centres.

On Thursday, beneficiaries of Rohia panchayat under the block turned up in large numbers to collect the ration and did not maintain safe distance. Sarpanch of the panchayat, Siba Prasad Nayak said since the retailer started distributing ration without prior information, people crowded the distribution centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PDS Koraput Odisha government National Food Security Act ration shops COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp