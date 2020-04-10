STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

RMRC ready for the task with new testing platform

Once COBAS 6800 platform is operational, the number of samples tested by VRDL of RMRC may see more than a two-fold jump

Published: 10th April 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

The core team of scientists running the show at VRDL | Express

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha sees a spike in COVID-19 positive cases, Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) is ready for the task, armed with an additional platform - the high capacity COBAS machine which would give a huge boost to existing testing capacity of Odisha.

India procured two Roche’s COBAS 6800 machines and Odisha has got one. “The machine will be operational from Friday and with it, our lab will be able to significantly increase coronavirus test volume. We can go up to 700 to 1000 tests per day,” said Director of RMRC Dr Sanghamitra Pati.

On Wednesday, the State had tested 400 samples of which 264 were tested at RMRC, 60 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and 76 at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, according to the Health and Family Welfare department data. Once the COBAS 6800 platform goes operational, the number of samples tested by the Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of RMRC may see more than a two-fold jump.

The VRDL, which processes nearly 70 per cent samples from the State, is primarily run by a core team of women scientists, led by Director Dr Pati. From about 50 tests a day for swine flu, dengue, hepatitis and other viral diseases about a month back, it has taken the challenge with a rare ease.

“Though the lab had handled hundreds of samples during swine flu and Japanese Encephalitis outbreaks in the past, the risk associated with coronavirus is huge. We are handling all samples with utmost care,” said nodal officer of the regional VRDL Dr Jyotirmayee Turuk.

A team of 32 scientists, researchers and technicians are involved in the process and have been trained at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to handle the virus.Apart from Dr Turuk, other Research Scientists include Dr Sonalika Rath, Dr Jyotsnamayee Sabat, Dr Subhra Subhadra and Dr Lal Mohan Ho besides lab attendant Mamta Patro and data entry operator Kalpana Sahoo.

As hundreds of swab samples arrive every day, the scientists and technical staff are on job from 7.30 am to 11.30 pm in two shifts as a positive report takes about eight hours of test. Even as the real-time polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) machine is equipped to test 40 samples in one batch for detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the screening test takes almost six hours followed by two hours of confirmatory test.

“We have been working hard to process traditional molecular tests to screen for COVID-19 infections,” said Dr Subhra.Virology research scientist Dr Sonalika feels the nCoV in the State is less virulent. “Climatic condition could be one of reasons but it needs more research to be confirmed,” she added.

The VRDL Biosafety Level-2 was established in 2010 as a part of ICMR’s virology network laboratories to create viral diagnostic capacity and enhance research in the region following the outbreak of H1N1 in 2009.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COBAS
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp