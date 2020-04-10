RMRC ready for the task with new testing platform

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha sees a spike in COVID-19 positive cases, Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) is ready for the task, armed with an additional platform - the high capacity COBAS machine which would give a huge boost to existing testing capacity of Odisha.

India procured two Roche’s COBAS 6800 machines and Odisha has got one. “The machine will be operational from Friday and with it, our lab will be able to significantly increase coronavirus test volume. We can go up to 700 to 1000 tests per day,” said Director of RMRC Dr Sanghamitra Pati.

On Wednesday, the State had tested 400 samples of which 264 were tested at RMRC, 60 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and 76 at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, according to the Health and Family Welfare department data. Once the COBAS 6800 platform goes operational, the number of samples tested by the Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of RMRC may see more than a two-fold jump.

The VRDL, which processes nearly 70 per cent samples from the State, is primarily run by a core team of women scientists, led by Director Dr Pati. From about 50 tests a day for swine flu, dengue, hepatitis and other viral diseases about a month back, it has taken the challenge with a rare ease.

“Though the lab had handled hundreds of samples during swine flu and Japanese Encephalitis outbreaks in the past, the risk associated with coronavirus is huge. We are handling all samples with utmost care,” said nodal officer of the regional VRDL Dr Jyotirmayee Turuk.

A team of 32 scientists, researchers and technicians are involved in the process and have been trained at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to handle the virus.Apart from Dr Turuk, other Research Scientists include Dr Sonalika Rath, Dr Jyotsnamayee Sabat, Dr Subhra Subhadra and Dr Lal Mohan Ho besides lab attendant Mamta Patro and data entry operator Kalpana Sahoo.

As hundreds of swab samples arrive every day, the scientists and technical staff are on job from 7.30 am to 11.30 pm in two shifts as a positive report takes about eight hours of test. Even as the real-time polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) machine is equipped to test 40 samples in one batch for detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the screening test takes almost six hours followed by two hours of confirmatory test.

“We have been working hard to process traditional molecular tests to screen for COVID-19 infections,” said Dr Subhra.Virology research scientist Dr Sonalika feels the nCoV in the State is less virulent. “Climatic condition could be one of reasons but it needs more research to be confirmed,” she added.

The VRDL Biosafety Level-2 was established in 2010 as a part of ICMR’s virology network laboratories to create viral diagnostic capacity and enhance research in the region following the outbreak of H1N1 in 2009.