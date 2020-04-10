STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Team ‘Defeat Corona’ on mission crowd control

Team member Sunil Agarwal said from April 5, the vegetable market has been allowed to operate only on Thursday and Sunday between 6 am and 11 am.

Odisha coronavirus

Volunteers collecting garbage from the temporary market I Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With Rajgangpur lacking adequate police personnel to enforce the complete lockdown, a group of volunteers has come forward to help the administration in managing crowd and ensuring social distancing at the vegetable market.

The group comprising citizen volunteers in the age group of 35 to 50 and ranging from businessmen to salaried people has named itself ‘Defeat Corona Team’.To check overcrowding, the Rajganjpur Municipality had on March 29 shifted two vegetable markets to Rajgangpur stadium. Since then, the group has been working in tandem with the local police and administration officials to manage the crowd at the stadium while ensuring safe distance among the buyers.

Team member Sunil Agarwal said from April 5, the vegetable market has been allowed to operate only on Thursday and Sunday between 6 am and 11 am. At least 400 vegetable vendors sell their produce in the market on these days. Besides ensuring that buyers maintain safe distance of at least 2 metres, the group members make sure that everyone entering the stadium sanitises their hands.

On Thursday, the group created awareness among people at the market to wear masks, which has been made mandatory by the State Government. Volunteers Bablu Sharma and Manoj Tibrewal said they collected 500 kg of waste vegetables from the market on the day and fed them to stray cattle across the town.

Admitting to inadequate number of police and administrative personnel in Rajgangpur to deal with the situation, municipality Executive Officer Soumendra Routray said the volunteers are doing a commendable job in maintaining discipline and social distancing at the vegetable market.The Dalmia Bharat Cement Ltd has also deployed a dozen of its security personnel with hand sanitisers at the market.

Coronavirus
