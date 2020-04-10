STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers, family banishes ambulance driver who shifted COVID-19 positive, asked not to return before 14 days

The driver Banmali Sethi of Dadpur village has been residing alone in a night shelter on the outskirts of village since April 6.

Published: 10th April 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:09 AM

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The ambulance driver, who shifted a coronavirus positive patient from Kalahandi to Cuttack, has been forced into quarantine by his own family members and villagers. He has been asked by locals not to enter the village unless he gets himself medically screened and completes the 14-day quarantine.

The driver Banmali Sethi of Dadpur village has been residing alone in a night shelter on the outskirts of village since April 6. A youth of Beheraguda village under Golamunda block, with a travel history to Bahrain, had tested positive for the virus on April 4.

Sethi along with another driver of the district headquarters hospital had shifted him to Aswini hospital at Cuttack on April 5 in an ambulance and returned to their villages the next day. However, locals including his family members did not allow Sethi to enter the village unless he completes the quarantine period and gets screened.

Even as health workers visited the village on Wednesday and Thursday and tried to convince the villagers that Sethi had taken all precautionary measures including wearing personal protective equipment, the latter refuse to budge. He will have to stay in the night shelter till April 19.

