Women SHGs feed the poor during lockdown

JEYPORE: Around 2,500 women self-help group (SHG) members have been distributing food among the poor in remote areas of Koraput district. The administration had instructed block development officers and executive officers to identify people who need assistance during the lockdown. Such people are being given free food on a daily basis and 248 women SHGs have been roped in for the purpose.

Every day, around 11,000 people across the district are being given cooked food through the SHG members. President of Sainath SHG of Ambaguda village in Jeypore block Komla Jena said, “We cover five villages and distribute cooked food among the needy twice daily.”

In a few inaccessible pockets of the district, the SHG members walk miles on foot to provide food to the poor. District administration sources said till date, around 1,04,399 poor persons have benefited from the free food distribution system.