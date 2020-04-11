Disinfectant tunnel installed at market

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district administration on Friday installed a sanitisation tunnel to disinfect people entering the main market here.

The tunnel, a kind of disinfection chamber, uses soap and sanitiser to disinfect people. Sanitiser is sprinkled on people entering the tunnel. Police personnel have been posted at its entrance to regulate entry of visitors and maintain social distancing, said Collector Samarth Verma.

He said Rs 25,000 was spent on the walk-through tunnel which can decontaminate one person at a time. Five more such tunnels will be installed in other places of the district. Meanwhile, Verma said 12,466 isolation beds have been set up in 249 gram panchayats and 287 temporary health centre in the district.

