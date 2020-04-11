STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha cases rise to 50, 2 kids among infected

The State has recorded its first child Covid cases with two girls, aged nine and five, testing positive even as the total number of cases rose to 50 on Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State has recorded its first child Covid cases with two girls, aged nine and five, testing positive even as the total number of cases rose to 50 on Friday. Their mother is also reported to have been confirmed with the infection. The 37-year-old woman along with the two girls, are close relatives of Patient No 42 of Jharpada in Bhubaneswar. The woman and the children had visited AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to attend to the 72-year-old patient on April 4 and 5. They were in home quarantine from April 6 to 9 after the patient succumbed to the disease.

Their samples were collected as part of contact tracing on April 8 and they tested positive the next day. All of them are asymptomatic and have been admitted to KIMS Covid hospital on Friday, said a health official. On the other hand, a contact of Patient No 20 from Kalahandi has tested positive. The 20-year-old man from Golamunda block in Kalahandi district had come in contact with the patient on April 4. The latter tested positive the same day.

After his friend was found positive, he was shifted to institutional quarantine centre at Sosia on April 5. Even as he was asymptomatic, his samples were collected as part of routine surveillance and he tested positive for Covid-19 on April 9. He has been shifted to Ashwini Hospital at Cuttack. Meanwhile, in a heartening development, 10 Covid-19 patients from the State have recovered. They include five from Bhubaneswar, two from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri. They tested negative as per set protocols on Friday. Earlier, two persons from Bhubaneswar had recovered and discharged from the hospitals. Of the 50 positive cases detected in the State so far, 37 are now active and undergoing treatment at different Covid hospitals.

Coronavirus count
l The 37-year-old woman along with the two girls, are close relatives of Patient No 42 of Jharpada 
l A contact of Patient No 20 from Kalahandi has tested +ve
l Of 50 positive cases detected in the State so far, 37 are now active

Coronavirus
