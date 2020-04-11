STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha High Court modifies order, allows vehicle use for senior citizens, PwDs

The police authorities shall also give relaxation in mobility of doctors and health workers on production of their identification and certificates.

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after ordering the release of two-wheelers seized from lockdown violators and directing the State Government to make essential items available for people within walkable distance, the Orissa High Court on Friday modified the order and made use of two-wheelers applicable for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs) only.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice Biswanath Rath clarified, “It is made clear that the order dated April 9 regarding obtaining an undertaking from motorcycle users thrice is applicable only to the senior citizens and persons with disabilities so as to enable them to purchase the essential items.”

The police authorities shall also give relaxation in the mobility of doctors and health workers on the production of their identification and certificates. “For the purpose of clarification, it is reiterated that the order dated April 9 should not be construed as a complete lifting of the ban,” the bench stated. The modification was made after Advocate General Ashok Parija submitted before the Court that essential items are available within walkable distance for the residents in Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

It was stated that “adequate vending zones have been made for availability of grocery, milk, and vegetables in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation as well as Cuttack Municipal Corporation within walkable distance in residential areas.” On Thursday, the Court had directed the Government to release the two-wheelers seized from the lockdown violators on receiving an undertaking from the owners. The Court had ruled that a complete ban on the movement of two-wheelers with the absence of a system for making essential commodities available at a walkable distance will further add to the miseries of the people.

