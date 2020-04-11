Odisha increases quarantine period to 28 days

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following footsteps of States like Kerala, Odisha has decided to extend quarantine period up to 28 days on case to case basis. The decision was taken after analysing cases of a few persons who remained asymptomatic beyond the 14-day period and tested positive thereafter. While a man from Puri with travel history to New Delhi tested positive after 24 days, the Kalahandi youth, who had returned from Bahrain on March 19, was found afflicted with the virus on the 16th day, on April 4.

Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said local health authorities have been empowered to extend the period of quarantine beyond 14 days based on the nature of the case. While current estimates of the incubation period of Covid-19 range from one to 14 days, with most cases occurring approximately five to six days after exposure, the surging number of asymptomatic cases in Odisha has become a cause of concern for the Government.

Of 48 cases detected positive till Thursday, over 90 per cent are asymptomatic. In order to check the spread of the transmission, the health administration had advised people, especially those who had returned from abroad or virus affected States in the country, to continue in home isolation for 14 days and monitor their heath condition after completing 14-day home quarantine. Meanwhile, with the extension of the quarantine period, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started pasting quarantine stickers in front of the house of people who have already completed the mandatory 14-day period, asking them to continue for 14 more days.

“As per the Government decision, the BMC staff are sticking quarantine posters on the houses of people who had come in contact with Covid patients and those who returned from the abroad or high virus burden States. It is basically to keep a watch on asymptomatic cases,” BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury said.

The extension of quarantine period has, however, not gone down well with some suspects. The persons, who had come in contact with a 60-year-old banker testing positive on March 26, expressed resentment over the calculation of the quarantine period.Some of his contacts alleged though they had met him on March 16 for the last time, the health officials put them in quarantine from March 26 to April 8. “Now when the patient and his family members have already tested negative, we have been asked to remain in quarantine for another 14 days till April 23. We are feeling stigmatised after posters were pasted on our doors,” rued a contact.

