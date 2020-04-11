STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha increases quarantine period to 28 days

Following footsteps of States like Kerala, Odisha has decided to extend quarantine period up to 28 days on case to case basis.

Published: 11th April 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown

For representational purposes

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Following footsteps of States like Kerala, Odisha has decided to extend quarantine period up to 28 days on case to case basis. The decision was taken after analysing cases of a few persons who remained asymptomatic beyond the 14-day period and tested positive thereafter. While a man from Puri with travel history to New Delhi tested positive after 24 days, the Kalahandi youth, who had returned from Bahrain on March 19, was found afflicted with the virus on the 16th day, on April 4.

Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said local health authorities have been empowered to extend the period of quarantine beyond 14 days based on the nature of the case. While current estimates of the incubation period of Covid-19 range from one to 14 days, with most cases occurring approximately five to six days after exposure, the surging number of asymptomatic cases in Odisha has become a cause of concern for the Government.

Of 48 cases detected positive till Thursday, over 90 per cent are asymptomatic. In order to check the spread of the transmission, the health administration had advised people, especially those who had returned from abroad or virus affected States in the country, to continue in home isolation for 14 days and monitor their heath condition after completing 14-day home quarantine. Meanwhile, with the extension of the quarantine period, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started pasting quarantine stickers in front of the house of people who have already completed the mandatory 14-day period, asking them to continue for 14 more days.

“As per the Government decision, the BMC staff are sticking quarantine posters on the houses of people who had come in contact with Covid patients and those who returned from the abroad or high virus burden States. It is basically to keep a watch on asymptomatic cases,” BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury said.

Quarantine period increased to 28 days

The extension of quarantine period has, however, not gone down well with some suspects. The persons, who had come in contact with a 60-year-old banker testing positive on March 26, expressed resentment over the calculation of the quarantine period.Some of his contacts alleged though they had met him on March 16 for the last time, the health officials put them in quarantine from March 26 to April 8. “Now when the patient and his family members have already tested negative, we have been asked to remain in quarantine for another 14 days till April 23. We are feeling stigmatised after posters were pasted on our doors,” rued a contact.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha lockdown extension coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp