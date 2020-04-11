One more tests positive in Odisha's Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The second corona positive case of Kalahandi district has been reported again from Beheraguda village. The 20-year-old patient is a friend of the youth of the village who had tested positive a week back. Like the first patient, the second was also asymptomatic and his sample was collected during routine surveillance.

Sources said the second positive person had come in contact with the first patient on April 4 after the latter returned to the village under the Golamunda block. So far, the district administration has sent 64 swab samples of which, two tested positive. Both have been admitted to Ashwini Hospital at Cuttack.

The district administration has begun contact tracing of the second patient while the swab samples of his two family members have been sent for test and both of them quarantined. Another 26 secondary contacts of the person have also been kept in-home quarantine. Meanwhile, door-to-door health surveillance of people was started by the administration on Friday.

Kalahandi is the second district after Ganjam to undertake the health survey exercise which will continue for three days. Field workers will visit every household in the district and find out if people suffer from cold, cough, breathing difficulty or fever. As many as 2200 gram sathis, 1800 community resource persons, 9000 school teachers, 2246 Anganwadi workers, 12000 Biju Yuva Bahini volunteers have been roped in for the exercise.

201 SHGs to supply masks

The Kalahandi administration has identified 201 SHGs to produce masks and supply it to people. Of them, members of 57 SHGs have already started the work. They are making 3150 masks per day and this week so far, the members have sold 18,224 pieces.