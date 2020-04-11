STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

One more tests positive in Odisha's Kalahandi

The 20-year-old youth of Beheraguda is a friend of the first coronavirus patient
 

Published: 11th April 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The second corona positive case of Kalahandi district has been reported again from Beheraguda village. The 20-year-old patient is a friend of the youth of the village who had tested positive a week back. Like the first patient, the second was also asymptomatic and his sample was collected during routine surveillance.

Sources said the second positive person had come in contact with the first patient on April 4 after the latter returned to the village under the Golamunda block. So far, the district administration has sent 64 swab samples of which, two tested positive. Both have been admitted to Ashwini Hospital at Cuttack. 

The district administration has begun contact tracing of the second patient while the swab samples of his two family members have been sent for test and both of them quarantined. Another 26 secondary contacts of the person have also been kept in-home quarantine. Meanwhile, door-to-door health surveillance of people was started by the administration on Friday.

Kalahandi is the second district after Ganjam to undertake the health survey exercise which will continue for three days. Field workers will visit every household in the district and find out if people suffer from cold, cough, breathing difficulty or fever. As many as 2200 gram sathis, 1800 community resource persons, 9000 school teachers, 2246 Anganwadi workers, 12000 Biju Yuva Bahini volunteers have been roped in for the exercise.

201 SHGs to supply masks
The Kalahandi administration has identified 201 SHGs to produce masks and supply it to people. Of them, members of 57 SHGs have already started the work. They are making 3150 masks per day and this week so far, the members have sold 18,224 pieces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalahandi coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19 Self help groups
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp