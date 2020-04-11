STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

State’s 9th Covid hospital opens in Ganjam  

The ninth Covid-19 hospital of the State was inaugurated at Ganjam on Friday by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video-conferencing.

Published: 11th April 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The ninth Covid-19 hospital of the State was inaugurated at Ganjam on Friday by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video-conferencing. The Tata Steel Medica Super Speciality Hospital at Sitalapalli, on the outskirts of Berhampur, has been converted into the hospital.

It has 200 beds with a 20 bed ICU and 15 ventilators. Set up by Tata Steel in partnership with Kolkata-based Medica Hospitals, the facility was to be commissioned soon. In view of the spreading pandemic, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange held a discussion with the Tata Steel authorities who  agreed to put it to use as a Covid-19 hospital.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kulange said five more ventilators will be added to the hospital soon. While 120 beds have been earmarked for coronavirus patients, the rest would be used for patients in isolation. 
At present, 16 doctors will look after patients in the hospital and the team will be headed by Chief District Medical Officer Dr Umashankar Mishra.

Adequate number of nurses and other paramedical staff has been deployed in the hospital, the Collector added. Meanwhile, a dedicated Covid Care Centre with 110 beds was opened at Parlakhemundi in Gajapati district on Wednesday. Inaugurated by Collector Anupam Saha, it will be managed by Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar and will provide free treatment to all coronavirus patients.

PPT signs tripartite pact
Paradip: The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on Friday signed a tripartite agreement with the district administration and Health department for setting up a dedicated Covid hospital at Biju Yatri Niwas here. The hospital will have a 100-bed isolation ward equipped with ventilators. The PPT will meet all expenses for the hospital from its CSR fund while the Health department will provide equipment, doctors and staff. Port chairman Rinkesh Roy said the hospital will open with 50 beds initially, the number of which can be increased depending on the necessity. The hospital is being targeted to be made operational from April 13.

150-bed hospital inaugurated
Jajpur: A 150-bed Covid hospital was inaugurated by Collector Ranjan Kumar Das on the premises of Tata Steel Medica Hospital in Duburi on Friday. The hospital, with 15 ICU beds and 10 ventilators, will be manned by 20 doctors, 30 nurses and other paramedical staff. Kalinga Nagar ADM Santosh Mishra was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp