State’s 9th Covid hospital opens in Ganjam  

BERHAMPUR: The ninth Covid-19 hospital of the State was inaugurated at Ganjam on Friday by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video-conferencing. The Tata Steel Medica Super Speciality Hospital at Sitalapalli, on the outskirts of Berhampur, has been converted into the hospital.

It has 200 beds with a 20 bed ICU and 15 ventilators. Set up by Tata Steel in partnership with Kolkata-based Medica Hospitals, the facility was to be commissioned soon. In view of the spreading pandemic, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange held a discussion with the Tata Steel authorities who agreed to put it to use as a Covid-19 hospital.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kulange said five more ventilators will be added to the hospital soon. While 120 beds have been earmarked for coronavirus patients, the rest would be used for patients in isolation.

At present, 16 doctors will look after patients in the hospital and the team will be headed by Chief District Medical Officer Dr Umashankar Mishra.

Adequate number of nurses and other paramedical staff has been deployed in the hospital, the Collector added. Meanwhile, a dedicated Covid Care Centre with 110 beds was opened at Parlakhemundi in Gajapati district on Wednesday. Inaugurated by Collector Anupam Saha, it will be managed by Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar and will provide free treatment to all coronavirus patients.

PPT signs tripartite pact

Paradip: The Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on Friday signed a tripartite agreement with the district administration and Health department for setting up a dedicated Covid hospital at Biju Yatri Niwas here. The hospital will have a 100-bed isolation ward equipped with ventilators. The PPT will meet all expenses for the hospital from its CSR fund while the Health department will provide equipment, doctors and staff. Port chairman Rinkesh Roy said the hospital will open with 50 beds initially, the number of which can be increased depending on the necessity. The hospital is being targeted to be made operational from April 13.

150-bed hospital inaugurated

Jajpur: A 150-bed Covid hospital was inaugurated by Collector Ranjan Kumar Das on the premises of Tata Steel Medica Hospital in Duburi on Friday. The hospital, with 15 ICU beds and 10 ventilators, will be manned by 20 doctors, 30 nurses and other paramedical staff. Kalinga Nagar ADM Santosh Mishra was present.