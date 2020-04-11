STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steps against coronavirus spread in Satkosia   

Forest personnel looking after the tigress are taking adequate precautionary measures including wearing masks while dealing with the tigress.

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary has stepped up efforts to ensure safety of animals including Sundari, the tigress brought from Bandhavgarh forest in Madhya Pradesh, in view of the coronavirus threat. Human interaction with Sundari, which has been kept inside an enclosure at Raigoda, has been drastically minimised.

Forest personnel looking after the tigress are taking adequate precautionary measures including wearing masks while dealing with the tigress. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Satkosia Ramasamy said, “We have taken precautionary measues at Raigoda and other areas of the tiger reserve.

The food served to Sundari is being properly tested. Social distancing is being strictly adhered to at Raigoda,” he said. All the forest staff have been directed to use masks and hand sanitisers in the forest and maintain distance from animals. Besides, bathing in water bodies within the sanctuary area has been banned and villagers residing on the fringes of Satkosia are being advised to take water from tanks for their use, Ramasamy added.

