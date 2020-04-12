Odisha cops give destitute a dignified burial

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Officials of Jeypore Sadar police station came forward to give a decent farewell to a destitute who died in Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

A daily wager, Nitu Gouda was living alone in Matikholguda village under Ekmba panchayat in Jeypore block for over 15 years.

For the last few days, he was suffering from multiple ailments. Five days back, some locals admitted him to the MCH after his condition deteriorated. He died on Thursday night. On Friday, the Sadar police officials with the support of a handful of villagers took the body to the cremation ground. Considering the Covid-19 situation, police officials decided to bury the body.