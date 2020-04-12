COVID-19: Dhenkanal starts door-to-door survey

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: After detection of a Coronavirus positive case, the Dhenkanal administration launched door-to-door health survey of residents on Saturday.

Of the 15 people of Mina Bazaar who had come in contact with persons having links with Tablighi Jamaat, a 51-year-old woman had tested positive on Thursday. Nine more samples were sent to RMRC on Saturday.

All the 14 persons are in home quarantine and the woman has been admitted to Ashwini hospital at Cuttack. Chief district medical officer Dr Niranjan Mishra said door to door health surveillance was started on the day. Around 27 teams - each having an ASHA, anganwandi worker and a teacher - have been formed to conduct the survey in 23 wards under Dhenkanal Municipality. The survey will be completed in three days.