STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack haats crawling with buyers

Despite growing calls for social distancing to check spread of coronavirus, Niali haat in Cuttack district is crawling with buyers.

Published: 12th April 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

People ignore social distancing while buying vegetables at Niali haat in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Despite growing calls for social distancing to check spread of coronavirus, Niali haat in Cuttack district is crawling with buyers. People, traders and farmers of four districts - Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Puri - depend on Niali haat which functions bi-weekly - on Sunday and Thursday. The haat has now been relocated to Niali High School playground after the lockdown and necessary steps initiated by marking circles for maintaining social distancing. However, on Thursday as the haat opened, people gave two hoots to the Government call and flocked to make purchases.

Initially, the haat was allowed to function in two slots - from 7 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 6 pm. Later, considering the rush, the timing was restricted to first half of the day, from 6 am to 11 am.What’s more appalling, even the Government’s new directive on mandatory use of masks too was violated. A large gathering, with most of them not even covering their faces, rushed to buy vegetables.

On being alerted about the vulnerable situation, local Sarpanch Prasant Singh tried to make vendors as well as consumers understand the seriousness of the situation and requested them to maintain social distancing but none paid heed forcing him to take help of local police. People started dispersing only after police rushed to the haat and warned people of stern action for flouting social distancing norm.

“We are finding it difficult to implement restrictions as people do not realise seriousness of the situation,” said a senior police official.The situation is similar in more than 50 rural haats of the district, a majority of which function bi-weekly and the rest on weekly basis. While four haats in Salepur, Sauri, Sukarpada and Tangi are operated by Regulated Market Committee (RMC) functioning under Odisha State Agricultural Marketing Board, the rest are managed by local gram panchayats. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
social distancing Coronavirus Cuttack haats COVID-19 Odisha coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp