Five more Odisha government departments to function with 50% staff

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State Government extending lockdown by two more weeks till April 30, it decided to involve more departments in its fight against COVID-19. The Government on Saturday brought changes in classification of critical, partially-critical and non-critical departments for effective functioning of administration.

Five more departments - Agriculture, Cooperation, Fisheries and ARD, Labour and ESI and Panchayati Raj - have been added to the list of critical departments. Earlier, only Food Supplies, General Administration, Housing and Urban Development, Health, Home and Special Relief Commissioner were listed as critical. As per the GA department notification, offices of all these departments will function in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with up to 50 per cent manpower and the department heads will decided number of employees to be engaged at field level.

Under the revised list, Commerce and Transport, Electronics and IT, Energy, Finance, Forest and Environment, I&PR, Revenue, SCST development, SSEPD, Steel and Mines, Works and Women and Child Development along with Odisha State Pollution Control Board have been declared as partially critical allowing these departments to function with manpower of upto 10 per cent.

Employees and staff of remaining departments including Tourism, Culture, Planning and Convergence, Parliamentary Affairs, Public Enterprises, Rural Development and School and Mass Education have been asked not to come to office. The Government, however, clarified that all employees not attending office in this period will work from home. The notification stated that employees of the non-critical department will remain available on short notice and will also monitor and supervise the work related to their department over phone.

170 cases registered for lockdown violation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has registered 170 cases between Friday and Saturday morning for violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Of these, 163 cases were registered for violation of lockdown, four for rumour mongering and three for other violations. Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police on Saturday created awareness in Unit-I area about the importance of washing hands. Police also distributed masks to the people in the area. A total of 12,000 hand-made masks were donated by an NGO and the police distributed them in various areas of the Capital, including to slum dwellers and daily wage labourers.

