STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Five more Odisha government departments to function with 50% staff

With the State Government extending lockdown by two more weeks till April 30, it decided to involve more departments in its fight against Covid-19.

Published: 12th April 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Fire Service personnel sanitizing campus of Capital Hospita during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

Odisha Fire Service personnel sanitizing campus of Capital Hospita during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the State Government extending lockdown by two more weeks till April 30, it decided to involve more departments in its fight against COVID-19. The Government on Saturday brought changes in classification of critical, partially-critical and non-critical departments for effective functioning of administration.

Five more departments - Agriculture, Cooperation, Fisheries and ARD, Labour and ESI and Panchayati Raj - have been added to the list of critical departments. Earlier, only Food Supplies, General Administration, Housing and Urban Development, Health, Home and Special Relief Commissioner were listed as critical. As per the GA department notification, offices of all these departments will function in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with up to 50 per cent manpower and the department heads will decided number of employees to be engaged at field level.

Under the revised list, Commerce and Transport, Electronics and IT, Energy, Finance, Forest and Environment, I&PR, Revenue, SCST development, SSEPD, Steel and Mines, Works and Women and Child Development along with Odisha State Pollution Control Board have been declared as partially critical allowing these departments to function with manpower of upto 10 per cent.

Employees and staff of remaining departments including Tourism, Culture, Planning and Convergence, Parliamentary Affairs, Public Enterprises, Rural Development and School and Mass Education have been asked not to come to office. The Government, however, clarified that all employees not attending office in this period will work from home. The notification stated that employees of the non-critical department will remain available on short notice and will also monitor and supervise the work related to their department over phone.

170 cases registered for lockdown violation
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has registered 170 cases between Friday and Saturday morning for violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Of these, 163 cases were registered for violation of lockdown, four for rumour mongering and three for other violations. Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police on Saturday created awareness in Unit-I area about the importance of washing hands. Police also distributed masks to the people in the area. A total of 12,000 hand-made masks were donated by an NGO and the police distributed them in various areas of the Capital, including to slum dwellers and daily wage labourers. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha government Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp