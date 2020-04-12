Mo Bus ferries vendors to sealed areas in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) failing to ensure adequate supply of essentials in containment zones, Mo Bus aided the civic body in transportation of goods to the localities for supply among households.

Two Mo Buses were used to bring essential items to containment zones of Bomikhal, Jharpada and Surya Nagar on Saturday. Each bus carried 8 to 10 vendors with vegetables, fruits and groceries. Civic officials said the buses will move in other containment zones - Satya Nagar, Kapilaprasad and others - on Sunday to help households buy essentials.

This apart, eight vendor vans carried groceries and other essentials from Big Bazaar-Patia, Patrapada and Forum Mart, Aadhar Fresh from Ratha Road and Reliance Fresh to areas such as Samanta Vihar, Unit IX, Saheed Nagar, Forest Park, Unit III, Sailashree Vihar, Niladri Vihar and Nandan Vihar.

The civic body, so far, has not been able to fix the disruption in supply of essentials to the containment zones where all shops have been asked to remain closed to check spread of coronavirus. Some essential stores are selling goods and products with shutters half down. BMC officials, however, said the deployment of Mo Bus is expected to improve the essential supply in the restricted zones further.