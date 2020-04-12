STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen Patnaik presses for lockdown extension

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik emphasised the need for extension of lockdown during the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Published: 12th April 2020 02:46 AM

PM Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a video meeting with CMs on COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a video meeting with CMs on COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik emphasised the need for extension of lockdown during the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.  Naveen also suggested the Centre that commercial flights and train services should be grounded till April 30. 

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Naveen maintained that agricultural and allied activities, including MGNREGS, should continue uninterrupted but by ensuring social distancing norms strictly. He stressed that people from Odisha stranded in other States should be taken care of by the Governments concerned and assured the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers that the State Government is committed to ensure well-being of all migrants stuck here. 

