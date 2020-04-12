Odisha: Boys play cricket despite lockdown, 13-year-old beaten to death following scuffle

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a minor boy was beaten to death with a cricket bat by another minor at Kharida village under Hinjili police limits on Saturday. The deceased is 13-year Bibhu Sethi. Although he told his parents that he was going to the village pond to take bath, Bibhu went to a mango orchard nearby to play cricket with other boys.

During the game, Bibhu picked up a fight with another boy of the village and the latter hit his head with the bat. Bibhu fell unconscious. Seeing him profusely bleeding, other boys fled the spot and informed his parents. He was rushed to the Hinjili hospital but was declared brought dead.

Hinjili Tehsildar Gopinath Kunar, BDO Prasanna Patra and Aska SDPO Suryamani Pradhan reached the hospital and also visited the orchard where the incident took place. The boy who attacked him has been detained. Officials said despite the lockdown, parents had allowed their children to gather in large numbers to play at the orchard.