By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Twenty UTPs lodged in Parlakhemundi sub-jail were shifted to R Udaygiri jail on Saturday as a precautionary measure to check spread of coronavirus infection and maintain social distancing.

Superintendent of the jail, H Sethy informed that there were 147 inmates in the jail of whom, 17 were released on bail and 20 shifted to R Udaygiri jail. He said the jail is being disinfected at regular intervals and inmates provided masks and sanitisers.