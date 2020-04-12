Section 144 at 7 Odisha temples

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Prohibitory orders will be clamped at seven temples in Jagatsinghgpur district from Sunday to prevent public gathering ahead of Pana Sankranti celebrations. The orders will remain in force till Pana Sankranti on April 14.

These temples are Sarala temple at Kanakpur, Maa Bhagabati temple at Balikuda, Ramghat Hanuman temple, Nua Bazaar Tarani temple, Sandhkuda Kali Mandir at Paradip, Jagannath temple at Garei and Dhynakud Jagannath temple at Baridi.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said as devotees from across the State visit these temples to observe Pana Sankranti and Jhamu Yatra, the administration decided to clamp prohibitory orders to avoid public gatherings.

Only a few priests will be allowed to conduct the rituals in the temples and gathering of more than four persons at any place would be prohibited.