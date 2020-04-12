STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transport, procurement jolt to Odisha fishermen

Transport issues and traders’ reluctance to procure fish in these trying times have adversely affected fishermen in the district. 

Published: 12th April 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

fishing

Since railway services have been disrupted, supplying fish to Kolkata has become a problem. (File Photo | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh, EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Transport issues and traders’ reluctance to procure fish in these trying times have adversely affected fishermen in the district.  The extension of the lockdown has come as a severe jolt for 4,933 fishermen under 10 cooperative societies in Sambalpur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts who depend on the Hirakud dam reservoir for their livelihood. The fishermen used to catch 10 tonne fish from the reservoir, spread across 74,592 hectare. 

However, in absence of a proper procurement channel, the fishermen have reduced their production to almost half.  District Fisheries Officer Surendra Kalo said since fish from the region is supplied across the State and outside, the production has been affected owing to absence of transport facilities. “Besides, consumption of fish has gone down after the outbreak,” he said. 

A fish trader Niranjan Pradhan said he used to procure around 4-5 quintal fish from the fishermen and the majority of the produce was sent to Kolkata. “I used to supply the fish to Kolkata on Jagdalpur-Howrah Samleswari Express. However, s,” he said. Since railway services have been disrupted, supplying fish to Kolkata has become a problem

At present, Pradhan procures only 1.5 quintal fish once every five days. He along with a few other traders hire a truck to supply the fish to Kolkata. Though the fishermen can sell their fish at the local market but the time restriction imposed by the district administration on opening market has made it an uphill task for them. At present, the markets are allowed to function from 7 am to 12 noon.  While the lockdown has already been pushed to the end of April and might be extended further, they are apprehensive that their livelihood will be adversely affected in the coming months. 
 

fishermen Odisha fishermen National lockdown Coronavirus Sambalpur
