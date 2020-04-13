Book stores, cycle repair shops in Jajpur to open from today

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The administration has decided to allow book stores and cycle repairing shops across the district to remain open during the lockdown from Monday.

Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said, “Students are suffering a lot due to the lockdown. Free text books are yet to be supplied to schoolchildren due to which their studies have been affected. In view of the situation, we will allow book stores to remain open from 6 am to 10 am every day.”

This apart, as people are being advised to go to market places on bicycles to buy essential commodities and vegetables, cycle repairing shops across the district will be allowed to operate, Das added. Kiosks selling milk and its products will also be allowed to remain open.