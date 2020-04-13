STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Defunct lift trauma for VIMSAR’s Covid ward

Official sources said four suspected persons are currently housed in the special isolation ward.

Published: 13th April 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The defunct lift of the special isolation ward meant for coronavirus suspects at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla here has become a roadblock for providing proper care to patients.  

A part of the Pulmonary Medicine department of VIMSAR has been converted into the special ward which has 31 isolation and nine ICU beds in the first and second floor of the three-storey building.

With the lift lying defunct, ward attendants are forced to carry suspected coronavirus patients to the first floor of the building in stretchers through the staircase which is often a herculean task. Adding to the woes, the building also does not have a ramp. The attendants are forced to carry oxygen cylinders through the staircase.

Official sources said four suspected persons are currently housed in the special isolation ward.President of Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of VIMSAR Sanjeeb Mishra said the lift became defunct on the day the isolation ward was set up in February this year. “We have requested the authorities several times to repair the lift but in vain. Both medical and paramedical staff besides the ward attendants are at high risk of being infected while carrying a suspected patient through the staircase, he said.

Superintendent of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora said the lift is not working due to some technical fault. “We have already written to the company, which installed the lift, to repair it. Currently, the firm is facing shortage of staff due to the lockdown. However, it has assured to send technicians to VIMSAR to repair the lift at the earliest,” Dora added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp