Defunct lift trauma for VIMSAR’s Covid ward

SAMBALPUR: The defunct lift of the special isolation ward meant for coronavirus suspects at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla here has become a roadblock for providing proper care to patients.

A part of the Pulmonary Medicine department of VIMSAR has been converted into the special ward which has 31 isolation and nine ICU beds in the first and second floor of the three-storey building.

With the lift lying defunct, ward attendants are forced to carry suspected coronavirus patients to the first floor of the building in stretchers through the staircase which is often a herculean task. Adding to the woes, the building also does not have a ramp. The attendants are forced to carry oxygen cylinders through the staircase.

Official sources said four suspected persons are currently housed in the special isolation ward.President of Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of VIMSAR Sanjeeb Mishra said the lift became defunct on the day the isolation ward was set up in February this year. “We have requested the authorities several times to repair the lift but in vain. Both medical and paramedical staff besides the ward attendants are at high risk of being infected while carrying a suspected patient through the staircase, he said.

Superintendent of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora said the lift is not working due to some technical fault. “We have already written to the company, which installed the lift, to repair it. Currently, the firm is facing shortage of staff due to the lockdown. However, it has assured to send technicians to VIMSAR to repair the lift at the earliest,” Dora added.