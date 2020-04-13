STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha coronavirus: Man with Nizamuddin link among two positive cases

He returned from Delhi on Mar 31; the duo travelled to Jajpur together

odisha police

Odisha police personnel wearing masks on duty during lockdown in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration on Sunday notified the Bisra block headquarters area as a containment zone after two persons were tested positive for COVID-19. They belong to the Ashiyana Colony in Bisra, about 20 kms from here. While the two are known to each other, the elderly man had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi. They have been admitted to the isolation ward of the COVID-19 hospital at Rourkela.

The 67-year-old man after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz event had returned to Sundargarh on March 31 and was kept in the isolation ward of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) till April 5. The man, who stays in a rented house in the colony along with his two daughters, was then sent into home quarantine.
The other positive case is an 18-year-old youth, a Madrasa teacher, who stays 700 metre away from the elderly man’s house.

Recently, the two along with three others had visited Brahmabarada under Jajpur district in a car in connection with preparation for All Odisha Mashwara programme that was to be held between March 14 and April 16 at the Birsa mosque.

The second case and three of his friends were admitted to the isolation ward of COVID-19 hospital a week back while the elderly patient was brought in after his swab sample tested positive on Saturday evening.
Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said door to door area mapping and contact tracing of the two have started. The containment zone has been sealed and 45 medical teams engaged for visiting households as a part of active contact tracing.

Kalyan said one medical team each has been assigned 50 households besides, 45 other teams have been engaged in ensuring supply of essential commodities and vegetables to people in containment zone and the process will be overseen by nodal officers.

