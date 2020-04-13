Odisha man carries quarantined son to hospital on trolley-rickshaw

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In an incident that depicts the Government’s failure to assist people in need, including those in quarantine, during the ongoing lockdown, a man had to carry his ailing son on a trolley- rickshaw to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Dharmasala.

Ananta Charan Mallik of Kaima village had to carry his ailing son, Manas to the CHC on a trolley-rickshaw as he could not get an ambulance despite repeated attempts. Manas worked as a daily wage labourer in Andhra Pradesh and had returned to the village five days back. Soon after his return, he was taken to the CHC where doctors asked him to remain under quarantine for two weeks.

He suffered from fever on Saturday following which Ananta tried to call the services of 108 and 104 ambulance but in vain. He then appealed the villagers to carry Manas to the hospital on a motorcycle but they refused to help.

Left with no option, Ananta carried Manas on the trolley rickshaw to the CHC. “I could not see my son suffering. Since I could not get an ambulance or any other vehicle, I carried him on the trolley-rickshaw to the hospital,” said Ananta. Incidentally, he makes a living off the trolley-rickshaw.

Following check-up at the hospital, Manas was given medicines at the CHC. Ananta then brought him back home in the evening. A doctor of the CHC said Manas had earlier tested negative for coronavirus. He said no symptoms of Covid-19 were found in him.