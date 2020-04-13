STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha man carries quarantined son to hospital on trolley-rickshaw

Manas worked as a daily wage labourer in Andhra Pradesh and had returned to the village five days back.

Published: 13th April 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ananta Charan Mallik carrying Manas to hospital on his trolley-rickshaw | Express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In an incident that depicts the Government’s failure to assist people in need, including those in quarantine, during the ongoing lockdown, a man had to carry his ailing son on a trolley- rickshaw to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Dharmasala.

Ananta Charan Mallik of Kaima village had to carry his ailing son, Manas to the CHC on a trolley-rickshaw as he could not get an ambulance despite repeated attempts. Manas worked as a daily wage labourer in Andhra Pradesh and had returned to the village five days back. Soon after his return, he was taken to the CHC where doctors asked him to remain under quarantine for two weeks.

He suffered from fever on Saturday following which Ananta tried to call the services of 108 and 104 ambulance but in vain. He then appealed the villagers to carry Manas to the hospital on a motorcycle but they refused to help.

Left with no option, Ananta carried Manas on the trolley rickshaw to the CHC. “I could not see my son suffering. Since I could not get an ambulance or any other vehicle, I carried him on the trolley-rickshaw to the hospital,” said Ananta. Incidentally, he makes a living off the trolley-rickshaw.

Following check-up at the hospital, Manas was given medicines at the CHC. Ananta then brought him back home in the evening. A doctor of the CHC said Manas had earlier tested negative for coronavirus. He said no symptoms of Covid-19 were found in him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown quarantine Odisha coronavirus Odisha COVID-19 Jajpur
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp