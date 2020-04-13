Puri admin intensifies sanitisation drive

By Express News Service

PURI: The administration has taken up a massive sanitisation drive at important public places to prevent spread of coronavirus in the district.In the last two days, fire personnel have sanitised the outer parikrama of Sri Jagannath temple and a portion of Badadanda using water pump jets. The administration plans to sanitise the entire Badadanda stretch and the lanes of the city in a week’s time.

Besides, all community and primary health centres as well as peripheral hospitals have been sanitised. Even a number of police stations were also disinfected.The health department has also readied the 40-bed Covid hospital in the infectious diseases hospital (IDH) for suspected patients.

On the other hand, in view of the inadequate stock of essential commodities in the district, the administration has warned vegetable sellers against increasing price. The civic body has been directed to ensure a check on price rise of vegetables.Sources said a few PDS dealers have been suspended for irregularities in distribution of ration to beneficiaries.Besides, a Government employee has been suspended for violating the social distancing norm.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fishermen of Pentakota, Chandrabhaga (Konark) and Astarang have expressed joy after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik relaxed restrictions on fishing activities.Babula Prasad of Pentakota said fishermen have started venturing into the sea for fishing but in small numbers. “Prior to the lockdown, over 20,000 motorised boats went to the sea for fishing and returned with huge catch which was packed with ice and sent to various neighbouring States. Since the ice factories have been closed, we have cut down on fishing and the catch is now being distributed among local markets,” he added.