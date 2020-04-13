SCB nurses on Covid duty face social discrimination

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Nurses, the first line of defence against coronavirus, continue to bear the brunt of ignorant and panicked landlords. In the latest case, two staff nurses of SCB Medical College and Hospital here were allegedly prevented from entering their rented house by their owner in the city.

Sources said the two nurses had performed duty at coronavirus isolation ward recently. After their duty period, both had undergone institutional quarantine at matron’s quarter for a few days and later took permission from the hospital authority to stay in home quarantine in their rented house at Malla Sahi here.

However, the house owner did not allow them to enter the house due to the fear that the two may make them susceptible to coronavirus infection. The house owner asked them to get themselves tested for Covid-19 and show negative report after which they will be allowed to enter their rented house.

The two nurses returned to hospital and informed hospital authority. Though the hospital authority did not comment on the matter, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said the hospital authorities have received a verbal complaint from the nurses and they have been asked to file a written complaint.

“If the matter is brought to the notice of administration officially in the form of a written complaint, we will initiate necessary action,” said Chayani.