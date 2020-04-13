Tension over irregular rice distribution in Baridapada panchayat

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high at the Valiadiha panchayat office in Morada block on Sunday over allegations of irregularities during distribution of PDS rice to beneficiaries. The beneficiaries alleged that they were given less rice by the supply assistant. Each beneficiary was given 5 kg rice and the quantity depended on the number of members in a family.

The beneficiaries grew suspicious when they weighed the sacks again in the village and found less quantity than their entitlement. They went to the panchayat office and complained against the irregularity. Soon, a commotion ensued following which Valiadiha Sarpanch Swarup Kumar Soren reached the spot and assured the beneficiaries of a probe into the matter. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said he has ordered the District Civil Supplies Officer to probe the matter.