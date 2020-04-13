STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two Odisha cops suspended for lockdown brutality

Jagatsinghpur SP R Prakash suspended SI in Erasama police station Dinesh Patta and constable in Balikuda PS Siba Prasad Nayak for their misconduct.

Published: 13th April 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

odisha

There are reports of excesses committed by Odisha police personnel during enforcement of restrictions. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Amid reports of excesses committed by police personnel during enforcement of restrictions on unnecessary public movement, a sub-inspector and a constable were placed under suspension on Saturday evening for assaulting people out on the streets during the lockdown.

Jagatsinghpur SP R Prakash suspended SI in Erasama police station Dinesh Patta and constable in Balikuda PS Siba Prasad Nayak for their misconduct. Sources said 62-year-old Basant Sethy of Tarashai village within Balikuda police limits was going on foot to the nearby medicine shop to buy medicines for his ailing bed-ridden wife. He was stopped by Nayak who beat him up on the road for violating lockdown. The old man was beaten with a stick and kicked in the face.

When Sethy fell down, passersby pleaded with constable to spare him. However, Nayak continued to assault the elderly man. Later, locals rushed a bleeding Sethy to Balikuda hospital in a 108 ambulance for treatment. On Saturday, Sethy approached higher police officials of the district seeking justice following which action was taken against the constable.

Similarly, an employee of a cell phone company in Erasama was brutally beaten by police when he was on way to the mobile tower last week. On being stopped by the police, the victim told SI Patta that he was going to the cell phone tower for maintenance work. Patta demanded for his pass but he failed to produce it. The SI assaulted the victim with a stick. Acting on the victim’s complaint against Patta, a probe was ordered into the incident.

In another incident, a vegetable vendor, Mitu Puhan of Jagatsinghpur town, fractured his hand after police assaulted him with a pipe for delay in closing his shop during the lockdown.The incidents of police brutalities have fuelled public anger in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha police lockdown police brutality Jagatsinghpur
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp