Animal centre beefs up coronavirus protection   

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: AMID the prevailing Covid-19 scare, the Hirakud Wildlife Division has initiated preventive measures to curb any possibility of virus spread from humans to animals at the Wild Animal Conservation Centre in Sambalpur. DFO Pratak K said the zoo authorities are managing with minimal workers on rotation basis. The workers have been provided with PPEs.

A general screening is being done every day to ascertain their health status before entering the zoo. Demarcation has been done at several places to ensure social distancing. Special precautions have been taken for workers engaged in feeding the animals. Vehicles used in the zoo are being disinfected.

The Centre is home to 262 birds and animals of 17 species including leopard, spotted deer, four-horned antelope, barking deer, sloth bear, monkey, civet cat, python, etc.