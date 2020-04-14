Meet Jagatsinghpur’s women warriors leading fight against virus

AMARNAT H PARIDA By

JAGATSINGHPUR: From making masks, ensuring social distancing to creating awareness among people, women are playing a lead role in Jagatsinghpur administration’s fight against Covid-19. A team of 12 women officers have been formed under chief district medical officer (CDMO) Bijay Panda to take care of different aspects of the fight against the pandemic. They are helping the administration manufacture masks, create awareness among people about protection measures, sanitisation and social distancing besides, counsel women health workers in dealing with people who are under institutional quarantine.

The officers are tehsildars Rupalika Das, Sujata Patra, J Kalpana and Sagarika Priyadarshini; additional tehsildars Kavita Kiran and Ankita Barik; BDOs Rashmirekha Mallick and Pooja Lenka; district education officer (DEO) Prativa Manjari Das, district social welfare officer (DSWO) Swarnamanjari Nayak and Assistant Collector Bijaylaxmi Nayak besides, district project manager of Odisha Livelihood Mission Premasi Nayak.

Raghunathpur tehsildar Rupalika said she has been assisting the CDMO in counselling local women health workers in dealing with people under quarantine apart from looking into implementation of social distancing in vegetable markets and check lockdown violations. “It is essential to counsel women health workers every day because they have to deal with the suspected and quarantined cases with a lot of patience.

There have been instances when these workers have been misbehaved by people in quarantine centres,” she said. DSWO Nayak, similarly, is coordinating with 19,508 SHG members of Mission Shakti who are stitching masks round the clock and providing them to the district administration for distribution. Besides, the SHG members are looking into supply of vegetables and essentials to people at their doorsteps and providing cooked food to the needy.

“We have 177 SHGs who are providing cooked food, 13 SHGs supplying vegetables and grocery to people and 45 SHGs manufacturing masks,” the officer informed. DEO Das’ focus is on awareness among children. She has mobilised teachers of all Government-run schools in the district to create awareness among children and their guardians about hand washing, social distancing and adhering to lockdown norms. “Besides, all our teachers of secondary schools have decided to contribute a day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19 fight,” she said. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra lauded contribution of the 12 ‘women warriors’ in the administration’s fight against the virus.