More Covid-19 hospitals open  

By Express News Service

Four more Covid-19 hospitals with total bed strength of 392 were made operational in the State on Monday. While a 112-bed hospital was opened at Balasore, another 150-bed facility came up in Jeypore. The hospital at Dhenkanal has 100 beds and the one at Malkangiri opened with 30 beds.The dedicated Balasore Covid hospital will be run with the help of Jyoti hospital at Kuruda in the town. The hospital has 100 beds and 12 ICU beds with ventilators besides, a high dependency unit (HDU) with eight beds. Patients will be provided treatment free of cost.

Similarly, the Jeypore sub divisional hospital was upgraded as Covid-19 hospital. It has three ventilators and four ICU beds apart from the 150 regular beds. As many as 100 nurses and paramedical staff have been deployed in the hospital. Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra said all the roads to the hospital have been sealed for public and only healthcare personnel and patients will be allowed into the area as a precautionary measure.

At Dhenkanal, the dedicated hospital was inaugurated by Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera on the premises of old district headquarters hospital (DHH). At least 30 nurses and paramedics trained in critical care have been deployed in the hospital that would be headed by ADMO. Of the 100 beds, 60 will be used for positive cases. Another block with 40 beds will be used as an isolation centre. The hospital also includes HDU with 10 beds.

Of the 30 beds in Malkangiri’s Covid hospital, 20 would be used for isolation patients. The facility was opened on the premises of old DHH. Collector Manish Agarwal said the administration has plans to make it a 100 bed Covid hospital in future.Meanwhile, an MoU was signed between District Mineral Fund and Hi-Tech Medical College on Monday for functioning and management of the 110-bed Covid-19 hospital coming up in Jharsuguda. It will be made operational by April 24 at the old DHH in Mangal Bazaar area in Jharsuguda town. The hospital will also have an ICU with 10 beds.

On the day, the State Government announced that it has made ready 2790 beds in 17 special Covid-19 hospitals equipped with required medicines, PPEs and ventilators to strengthen its fight against coronavirus.Chief spokesperson of the Government on Covid-19 Subroto Bagchi said the 17 hospitals/care centres have been made operational in 16 of the State’s 30 districts.

Besides, a tripartite MoU between Nabarangpur District Magistrate, NALCO and Christian Hospital has also been signed to set up a 200-bed special Covid-19 hospital in Nabarangapur district. This apart, 7,020 temporary medical centres with 1,62,659 beds have become functional in all the 6,798 gram panchayats across the State.