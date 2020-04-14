Race to trace Covid contacts at Bisra   

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Multiple health teams of Sundargarh district administration have joined the intensified active surveillance in the containment zone of Bisra to trace suspected coronavirus patients. After two Covid positive cases were confirmed in Ashiyana Colony, the three km radius of the locality at Bisra was notified a containment zone for 48 hours from Sunday.

The teams are working round the clock to cover all the 2,366 houses with a total population of about 11,670 in the coronavirus hotspot. Four Rapid Respond Teams (RRTs) comprising doctors and paramedics have been deployed to guide and treat Covid /suspects.

Sundargarh chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said health teams are working overtime to complete active contact tracing of the patients. Till Sunday evening, 17 persons of the colony were found with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and their swab samples will be sent for tests.Dr Mishra said there is no need to panic as all the seven persons who had come in direct contact with the two patients have been put in hospital isolation. Besides, passive surveillance would continue for next 28 days to screen all symptomatic and asymptomatic cases.

Meanwhile, the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) at Rourkela is all set to start coronavirus tests from Tuesday. Dr Mishra said the required PCR test kits have been supplied to the IGH on Monday. As many as 100 samples will be tested in a day.

DGP reviews arrangements

DGP Abhay on Monday reviewed police arrangements in Rourkela and spoke to police personnel engaged in lockdown duty about the challenges faced by them in enforcement of Covid-19 lockdown. The DGP visited the containment zone at Bisra and reviewed police deployment in the area. He also visited the 4th Battalion OSAP campus, Reserve Police Line and police stations at RN Pali, Plant Site, Uditnagar and Bondamunda. While interacting with the police personnel, Abhay advised them to be careful about their own safety, practice social distancing, frequent hand washing and respiratory hygiene. Also present were DIG (Western Range) Kabita Jalan and Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani.He was accompanied by Special Director and Additional DG of Police (Intelligence) RK Sharma.