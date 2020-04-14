STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Race to trace Covid contacts at Bisra   

Multiple teams working round the clock to cover 2,366 houses in the coronavirus hotspot
 

Published: 14th April 2020 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Multiple health teams of Sundargarh district administration have joined the intensified active surveillance in the containment zone of Bisra to trace suspected coronavirus patients.    After two Covid positive cases were confirmed in Ashiyana Colony, the three km radius of the locality at Bisra was notified a containment zone for 48 hours from Sunday.  

The teams are working round the clock to cover all the 2,366 houses with a total population of about 11,670 in the coronavirus hotspot. Four Rapid Respond Teams (RRTs) comprising doctors and paramedics have been deployed to guide and treat Covid /suspects.

Sundargarh chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said health teams are working overtime to complete active contact tracing of the patients. Till Sunday evening, 17 persons of the colony were found with symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and their swab samples will be sent for tests.Dr Mishra said there is no need to panic as all the seven persons who had come in direct contact with the two patients have been put in hospital isolation. Besides, passive surveillance would continue for next 28 days to screen all symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. 

Meanwhile, the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) at Rourkela is all set to start coronavirus tests from Tuesday. Dr Mishra said the required PCR test kits have been supplied to the IGH on Monday. As many as 100 samples will be tested in a day. 

DGP reviews arrangements
DGP Abhay on Monday reviewed police arrangements in Rourkela and spoke to police personnel engaged in lockdown duty about the challenges faced by them in enforcement of Covid-19 lockdown. The DGP visited the containment zone at Bisra and reviewed police deployment in the area. He also visited the 4th Battalion OSAP campus, Reserve Police Line and police stations at RN Pali, Plant Site, Uditnagar and Bondamunda. While interacting with the police personnel, Abhay advised them to be careful about their own safety, practice social distancing, frequent hand washing and respiratory hygiene. Also present were DIG (Western Range) Kabita Jalan and Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani.He was accompanied by Special Director and Additional DG of Police (Intelligence) RK Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp