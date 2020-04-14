By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha has already extended the lockdown to April 30, the State Government, in a move to enable a gradual start of economic and livelihood activities, has announced relaxation of restrictions across various sectors, primarily agriculture, fisheries and rural employment generation. In a media briefing on Monday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said all kinds of agriculture and allied activities including fisheries and animal husbandry would continue during the second phase of the lockdown from April 15.

Movement of agriequipment and machines, transport of paddy and agri-produce to mandis and cold storages have been allowed to operate. Jena said mandis in 17-18 districts will remain open for procurement of rabi paddy. Trucks and tractors will be allowed for transport of paddy from villages to mandis and from mandis to rice mills.

Besides, production, transport and supply of cattle and fish feed will continue. All veterinary hospitals, laboratories and immunisation centres will also remain open. The SRC said the State Government has decided to resume rural employment generation activities through MGNREGS and other State programmes by allowing workers to be engaged in development projects. All works, however, will be undertaken by strictly maintaining social distancing and other norms.

He also stated that all banks will remain open for disbursement of kharif loans. The Government has also allowed plantation and related activities, construction and repair of water bodies in forest and sanctuary areas, drinking water pipelines and tube-well repair work, kendu leaf operations, collection of minor forest products along with their processing and marketing. Activities of ‘Mission Shakti’ by women self-help groups (SHGs) will continue as earlier. In another development, the Government has eased restrictions on home delivery of non-essentials through e-commerce and online platforms.

Relaxation oxygen to revive economy

Restaurants and eateries along with dhabas will be open but only for home-delivery and takeaway. Drivers and helpers of trucks and transport vehicles can take food from dhabas and eat elsewhere. Jena underlined that the district Collectors can take a decision in this regard taking into account the situation prevailing in their region. However, he said there will be no relaxation in Bhubaneswar which has emerged as the Covid-19 hotspot of the State.

The SRC said the Government will come up with separate guidelines for the Capital City. “The State Capital will not be given relaxation as there is no agricultural activity or MGNREGS work here,” he said. The State Government is also considering easing of restrictions on the MSMEs and industry sectors to start operations during the second phase lockdown period.

Chief spokesperson on Covid-19 Subroto Bagchi said industrial and MSME units ensuring workers to stay within their premises/estates by adhering to social distancing norms including Government instructions as approved by the district Collectors will remain open. With industrial and MSME units shut due to the total lockdown, the State economy is already stated to have suffered a loss to the tune of `3000 crore to `5000 crore. Thousands of workers have been rendered jobless.