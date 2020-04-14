STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Relaxation oxygen to revive economy

Movement of agriequipment and machines, transport of paddy and agri-produce to mandis and cold storages have been allowed to operate.

Published: 14th April 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even  as Odisha has already extended the lockdown to April 30, the State Government, in a move to enable a gradual start of economic and livelihood activities, has announced relaxation of restrictions across various sectors, primarily agriculture, fisheries and rural employment generation. In a media briefing on Monday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said all kinds of agriculture and allied activities including fisheries and animal husbandry would continue during the second phase of the lockdown from April 15.

Movement of agriequipment and machines, transport of paddy and agri-produce to mandis and cold storages have been allowed to operate. Jena said mandis in 17-18 districts will remain open for procurement of rabi paddy. Trucks and tractors will be allowed for transport of paddy from villages to mandis and from mandis to rice mills.

Besides, production, transport and supply of cattle and fish feed will continue. All veterinary hospitals, laboratories and immunisation centres will also remain open. The SRC said the State Government has decided to resume rural employment generation activities through MGNREGS and other State programmes by allowing workers to be engaged in development projects. All works, however, will be undertaken by strictly maintaining social distancing and other norms.

He also stated that all banks will remain open for disbursement of kharif loans. The Government has also allowed plantation and related activities, construction and repair of water bodies in forest and sanctuary areas, drinking water pipelines and tube-well repair work, kendu leaf operations, collection of minor forest products along with their processing and marketing. Activities of ‘Mission Shakti’ by women self-help groups (SHGs) will continue as earlier. In another development, the Government has eased restrictions on home delivery of non-essentials through e-commerce and online platforms.

Relaxation oxygen to revive economy

Restaurants and eateries along with dhabas will be open but only for home-delivery and takeaway. Drivers and helpers of trucks and transport vehicles can take food from dhabas and eat elsewhere. Jena underlined that the district Collectors can take a decision in this regard taking into account the situation prevailing in their region. However, he said there will be no relaxation in Bhubaneswar which has emerged as the Covid-19 hotspot of the State.

The SRC said the Government will come up with separate guidelines for the Capital City. “The State Capital will not be given relaxation as there is no agricultural activity or MGNREGS work here,” he said. The State Government is also considering easing of restrictions on the MSMEs and industry sectors to start operations during the second phase lockdown period.

Chief spokesperson on Covid-19 Subroto Bagchi said industrial and MSME units ensuring workers to stay within their premises/estates by adhering to social distancing norms including Government instructions as approved by the district Collectors will remain open. With industrial and MSME units shut due to the total lockdown, the State economy is already stated to have suffered a loss to the tune of `3000 crore to `5000 crore. Thousands of workers have been rendered jobless.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp