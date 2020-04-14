Section 144 at Narayan Gosain temple to prevent Pana Sankranti gathering  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a bid to prevent mass gathering on the occasion of ‘Pana Sankranti’, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC at Narayan Gosain Temple in Singhapur here on Monday.Every year, people in large numbers gather at Narayan Gosain temple to witness annual Vishuba Yatra on Pana Sankranti.

However, in view of the coronavirus crisis, the administration this year decided against holding the annual festival. As part of the Yatra, the idol of Narayan Gosain is taken out of its abode inside a pond adjacent to the temple for public viewing on Maha Vishuba Sankranti. Jajpur Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Dhal said restrictions were imposed on holding the annual Yatra inside the temple and its premises due to the lockdown. To ensure that the restrictions are not violated, Rasulpur Tehsildar, Kuakhia police officials and members of the temple managing committee are camping at the spot.

This apart, a platoon of police force has been deployed in the area.Sources said only two priests were allowed to conduct the rituals of the deity.The district administration also made announcements through public address system urging people not to visit the temple on the occasion.

Hunting bid by poachers foiled, 10 detained

Baripada: Forest officials of Kaptipada range under Baripada division detained 10 poachers who were trying on sneak into Similipal to kill wild animals as part of a hunting ritual on Sunday. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Baripada Swayam Mallick said the poachers were planning to kill animals for their Akhand Shikar (mass hunting) ritual on the occasion of Pana Sankranti when they were apprehended by forest personnel patrolling in the area.

Weapons and nets were seized from their possession. The DFO said security has been beefed up to prevent mass hunting of animals by tribals residing near the foothills of Similipal forest. A total of eight teams are patrolling in four buffer areas under the division with the help of local police and forest personnel of Kuldiha range of Balasore division.