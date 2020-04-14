STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six Recover in 24 hrs, Odisha reduces active cases to 36 

Odisha on Monday reported only one Covid-19 case in 24 hours, taking the State tally to 55.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Monday reported only one Covid-19 case in 24 hours, taking the State tally to 55. Of the 415 samples tested during the period, one from Bhubaneswar turned out to be positive. However, in a encouraging development, the number of active cases came down to 36 as  six persons including a Kalahandi youth, and five others from Bhubaneswar have recovered.   

The Patient No. 55, a 35-year-old man and native of Bhubaneswar’s Bomikhal area, is neighbour of four positive cases detected recently. “The youth was in his home at an apartment complex in Jaydurga Nagar between March 22 and April 12 and asymptomatic till he tested positive on Monday. He has been shifted to KIMS Covid hospital,” said a health official.

Since Bomikhal area has been declared a containment zone and sealed after three cases were recorded on April 3, it is believed that the youth diagnosed with the virus infection might have come in contact with them before the date.    Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) excluded Sundarpada and Jadupur from the containment zones. Now only three localities - Bomikhal, Satya Nagar and Surya Nagar are under the containment zone. 

Containment restrictions from three places in Cuttack have also been lifted. However, containment zones in eight other districts - Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Puri and Sundargarh will remain in force.BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said though containment restrictions have been withdrawn from the two localities, seven-day house-to-house survey will continue as part of preemptive measures. 

Case details
The number of active cases came down to 36
Total number of positive cases in Bhubaneswar has risen to 42 but only 29 are active 
So far, 18 persons have recovered with only one death recorded till date
BMC excludes Sundarpada and Jadupur from the containment zones

