Six Recover in 24 hrs, Odisha reduces active cases to 36 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Monday reported only one Covid-19 case in 24 hours, taking the State tally to 55. Of the 415 samples tested during the period, one from Bhubaneswar turned out to be positive. However, in a encouraging development, the number of active cases came down to 36 as six persons including a Kalahandi youth, and five others from Bhubaneswar have recovered.

The Patient No. 55, a 35-year-old man and native of Bhubaneswar’s Bomikhal area, is neighbour of four positive cases detected recently. “The youth was in his home at an apartment complex in Jaydurga Nagar between March 22 and April 12 and asymptomatic till he tested positive on Monday. He has been shifted to KIMS Covid hospital,” said a health official.

Since Bomikhal area has been declared a containment zone and sealed after three cases were recorded on April 3, it is believed that the youth diagnosed with the virus infection might have come in contact with them before the date. Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) excluded Sundarpada and Jadupur from the containment zones. Now only three localities - Bomikhal, Satya Nagar and Surya Nagar are under the containment zone.

Containment restrictions from three places in Cuttack have also been lifted. However, containment zones in eight other districts - Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Puri and Sundargarh will remain in force.BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said though containment restrictions have been withdrawn from the two localities, seven-day house-to-house survey will continue as part of preemptive measures.

