Virus mars Hanuman Jayanti celebrations

PURI: Hanuman Jayanti and Pana Sankranti celebrations were a low key affair across the district on Monday. The local administration had prohibited public gathering in all temples including Siruli Mahavir and Srimandir and only a few priests were allowed to perform the rituals. Apart from the rituals, Srimandir priests offered pana (a sweet drink prepared on the occasion) to Lord Hanuman in absence of devotees. On the occasion, the new Odia almanac was read out in the Srimandir.

Besides, public gathering was not allowed in any of the Jagagharas and akhadas (schools of traditional martial art) by police. The akhadas usually celebrate the occasion by organsing ‘Maati Kusti’. In another development, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has engaged carpenters to repair the boats to be used in Chandan Yatra of the Trinity which will begin from April 26 on the occasion of Akshya Tritiya. The yatra will continue for 21 days.

Meanewhile, Srimandir servitors are hopeful of observance of the annual Rath Yatra on June 23. Timber required for construction of the chariots has already arrived and if lockdown is relaxed, construction can begin from the day of Akshya Tritiya, said senior servitor Ramchandra Dasmahapatra. Special rituals are being conducted in the Srimandir every day to appease the Trinity to mitigate the pandemic, he added.Biswakarma Bijay Mahapatra, one of three chief carpenters, said construction can only begin after the State Government and SJTA give the go-ahead.