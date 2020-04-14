STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Workers stranded in WB seek help  

Nearly a 100 workers from Balikuda block have been stranded in different areas of West Bengal without food and money.

Published: 14th April 2020 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Odia workers stranded at Dasnagar in Howrah district of West Bengal | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Nearly a 100 workers from Balikuda block have been stranded in different areas of West Bengal without food and money.These workers were engaged in a jute mill in Dasnagar of Howrah district when the lockdown came into force. After the factory was closed, its owner refused to pay any remuneration. Besides, the West Bengal Government has not come to the aid of the workers.

“Around 50 workers from Balikuda, Erasama of Jagatsinghpur and Kakatpur of Puri district are stuck in Dasnagar for the last two weeks. We had approached the local councillor for help but to no avail. Almost all of us have run out of money. If help is not provided soon, we will die of hunger,” said Trupti Ranjan Rout, a worker from Netapur in Balikuda block, over telephone.

Similarly, Samir Swain, Bijaya Mohanty, and Prakash Jena of Balikuda are also stranded in a bread factory in Nimita of North 24 Parganas district. “Due to the lockdown, the factory has been shut down. Nearly 40 workers are living in hunger and no one has come our aid,” said Swain.Former sarpanch of Apandara Ramchandra Swain said the workers had sought help from local MLA and Water Resources Minister Raghunadan Das but it yielded no result.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp