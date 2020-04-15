Anganwadi worker donates salary

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Anganwadi worker Swarnalata Panda of Boipariguda block on Tuesday donated one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for providing help to the poor people hit by lockdown. She handed over the cheque of `7,630 to BDO Abhimanyu Kabi Satpathy. Collector Madhusudan Mishra lauded her humanitarian gesture and said everyone should come forward to help the Government in its fight against the pandemic. Ever since the Government imposed the lockdown, Panda has been creating awareness among people about social distancing, hand washing and remaining indoor.