AP fishermen’s wait gets longer with fishing ban

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a bid to conserve stock in sea during the breeding period, the Fisheries department has imposed a ban on operation of mechanised vessels from April 15 to June 14 across the State. Every year, during the two-month ‘Fishing Holiday’, a large number of fishermen from Andhra Pradesh return to their native villages from the State. However, their stay will be of longer duration this time due to extension of the lockdown.

Around 50,000 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh are waiting to return to their native villages, said president of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers Union (OTFWU) Prasan Behera. On the other hand, many fishermen and their families from Jamboo, Kharinasi and Kansarbadadandua villages are busy weaving and repairing nets. This is their sole means of livelihood during the ban period.

Joint Director (Marine) of Fisheries department Basant Dash said the restriction, introduced in 1998, has been imposed to avoid disturbances caused by mechanised vessels and to ensure unhindered breeding during monsoon. However, smaller non-mechanised vessels, less than 8.5 metre long, which use nets with big gaps, are exempted from the ban.